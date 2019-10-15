Shay Bradley’s funeral prank on his family, seen in a video posted by his daughter Andrea, has left social media users laughing and tearing up in equal measure. In the video, Shay’s mourners can be seen sobbing as the traditional Irish bagpipes play. However, once the bagpipes end, grievers are startled by his voice saying “hello” and the sound of knocking.

The recording leaves Bradley’s loved ones in splits, as he says “Let me out! It’s dark in here. Is that a priest I hear?” According to his daughter Andrea, he was ever the prankster. “He would be overjoyed to know how many smiles and laughs he has given to every one.”