when a horrid little flesh tube straight from hell pops his disgusting face on to the dock you give him a spoonful of meat. very very simple transaction. pic.twitter.com/Uj8FgmIlIW — ringworm (@prawn_meat) October 17, 2019

While merrily feeding a group of ducks, a man (above) was shocked by a dark, fleshy fish that came up for a bite. The duck that presumably wanted this particular morsel looked bemused.

As comical as the fish’s cameo is, the possibility that it is a snakehead fish is terrifying, to say the least. Snakeheads are predatory fish that can migrate short distances over land, slithering like snakes, and are considered a serious threat to animal and human life around.

They have become the subject of much speculation in the USA, so much so that they have starred in many sci-fi horror narratives.

However, the video above may just as well be that of a freshwater eel. While the Moray Eel and Electric Eel are some of the most dangerous fish to be found, the freshwater eel is relatively quite harmless.