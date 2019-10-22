Play

On October 18, 2019, astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch of America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration created history by performing the first all-women spacewalk.

“For us, it’s just coming out here and doing our job today. We were the crew that was tasked with this assignment,” Meir said. The two astronauts had to replace a “faulty battery charge/discharge unit that failed to activate after a previous spacewalk”. While Koch is an experienced spacewalker, having done it three times before, this was the first time for Meir.



Koch and Meir’s spacewalk lasted seven hours and seventeen minutes.