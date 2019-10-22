Woke up to this video of a group of youngsters performing for the Delhi Metro commuters late last evening - a take on the divide between the rich and the poor in the country today. Thoroughly entertaining - must watch! 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7ER0S6Bufd — Nalini 🌼 (@nalinisharma_) October 22, 2019

A video of a group of young people singing a song on the class divide in the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media.

In the video, three men and one woman can be seen singing a song titled Kahab Toh Lag Jaye Dhak Se. Other passengers inside the train appear to be enjoying the impromptu performance, with many recording it on their mobile phones.

This popular song featured in the recent Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film Article 15, which powerfully examines crimes against Dalits.