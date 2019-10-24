Play

The much-loved band Queen teamed up with their fans and have released new renditions of three of their famous songs, including Bohemian Rhapsody.

The project was conceived by Brian May and Roger Taylor, the two remaining members of the original group, when, in July 2019, Bohemian Rhapsody became the first pre-1990s music video to cross one billion views on YouTube, Billboard reported. To commemorate the milestone, May and Taylor teamed up with Universal Music and YouTube and asked viewers to send in their versions of the song. The project was titled “You Are the Champions”.

The call paid off, with over 10,000 submissions coming in from 121 countries. DJ Earworm put together the submissions to create new versions of three popular Queen songs: Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, and A Kind of Magic.

