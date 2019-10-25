#WATCH Odisha: Forest officials & locals rescue an elephant which had fallen into a well, near Birtula village of Sundargarh district. (24.10.19) pic.twitter.com/Z0w2WMSQY4 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

On October 24, forest officials and locals rescued an elephant that had fallen into a pond in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred when a herd of elephants came close to Birtola village in the district and was chased away by the locals, news agency ANI reported. One of the elephants from the herd fell into the pond.

Long ropes were tied to the elephant’s limbs to pull it out of the muddy water, and poles were used for leverage. The rescue operation reportedly took five hours.