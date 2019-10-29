#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a passenger from slipping under a moving train at Coimbatore railway station earlier today pic.twitter.com/UKCk8vqSCO — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

On October 26, a Railway Protection Force official saved a man at the Coimbatore Railway Station from falling off a moving train. A video of the incident was recorded by the CCTV cameras on the platform and has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen boarding a moving train and almost slipping off before being pushed back by the official, just in the nick of time. The security official was lauded for his quick instincts.

Good Job. We appreciate the work of RPF personnel. Thank you — Md Irshad Alam (@irshadalamkol) October 26, 2019

This needs courage and devotion to your work 👏👏👏 — Arvind (@Arvind29016338) October 26, 2019

Similar incidents have happened in the past. In May 2019, a passenger had fallen off a moving train while trying to board it in Karnataka’s Hosapete. He was saved by an RPF official with the help of other people on the platform. Another incident occurred in March when Railway Protection Force officials, along with the Mumbai Railway Police, saved a man who had fallen while getting off a local train in Mumbai.