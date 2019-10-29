An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 sent people scrambling as it shook buildings and disrupted power supply on the Philippines island of Mindanao, killing at least two and injuring dozens https://t.co/RtCm3XomWI pic.twitter.com/uCDg0eX2Ti — Reuters (@Reuters) October 29, 2019

At least four people were killed in a powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday morning, Al Jazeera reported. The earthquake measured 6.6 on the Richter Scale.

Widespread damage was recorded but a tsunami threat was ruled out.

A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Tuesday, October 29, killing one person, injuring dozens and sending people dashing out of homes and buildings in a region still recovering from recent strong quakes. pic.twitter.com/uJK7YG19X4 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 29, 2019

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Cotabato province of the Philippines. Many people shared images and videos of the trembling buildings on social media. CCTV footage from some streets also showed people running out of their homes when the earthquake struck.