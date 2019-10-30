We mashed up @BarackObama’s Bin Laden speech with @RealDonaldTrump’s al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing pic.twitter.com/Z8yfxSYWLd — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 29, 2019

A segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 29 was a video edit intercutting important announcements by Barack Obama and Donald Trump: Each US president was talking about successful military operations targeting leaders of terrorist organisations.

Obama’s speech about the operation that killed Osama Bin Laden, who founded Al-Qaeda, comes across as well-articulated, poised and mature. Trump’s speech on the operation that killed leader of ISIS, Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, on the other hand, comes across as, typically Trump.

The overall outcome? Hilarious.

