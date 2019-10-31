Watch: West Bengal labourers share their experiences of Kashmir before Kulgam attack
‘Something like this has never happened with us,’ say West Bengal labourers who lost their friends and relatives to a terror attack on Tuesday.
A terror attack in Kulgam, Kashmir on Tuesday, October 29 killed six labourers, all of them from Murshidabad, West Bengal. A video (above) shows their friends and relatives talking about their experience of Kashmir during the ten to twelve years that they have been going to work there.
They said of the violence that “something like this has never happened with us,” adding that they have always been welcomed in Kashmir. “We respect others, they respect us. If we meet anyone while working we talk to each other and they let us work with ease.”
The terror attack came on the same day that a group of right-wing Parliamentarians from the European Union visited Srinagar, and interacted with residents.
