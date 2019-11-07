#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Solang Nullah in Kullu district near Manali, received snowfall earlier today pic.twitter.com/E5toSGLUnq — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg in Baramulla district receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/063IVmisJk — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

Video: the Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with Shopian in south Kashmir, received first snowfall of the season. #Kashmir #Snowfall #Jammu pic.twitter.com/gNU07DyIN9 — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) November 5, 2019

Some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have received their first snow of the season. Already.

In Himachal, Solang Nullah district, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur received heavy snowfall, slowing traffic in some areas and, of course, attracting a lot of tourist attention.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy snowfall on November 7 caused all flights to and from Srinagar airport to be halted, electricity blackouts, and major highways to be closed, reported The Telegraph and PTI. Over 2,000 vehicles were stranded on the highway due to the closure.

Snowfall in early November is unseasonal in the area, and came as a surprise to residents.

The higher reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Kupwara received heavy snowfall on Wednesday, November 6, while the lower plains were faced with heavy rains, triggering something of a cold wave.

#RNUSHIMLA

Fresh snowfall of Jalori Pass and Gulaba on Manali-Rohtang road.

Pics by-Ashish Sharma, PTC.@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/Vr16LgLph3 — AIR News Shimla (@airnews_shimla) November 7, 2019

In pictures - Gulmarg Under Blanket of Snow:

Kashmir receives heavy pre-season snowfall due to which mercury dropped suddenly.#Kashmir #winter #snowfall pic.twitter.com/EwB84n2iZi — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) November 6, 2019

Traditional houses that served generations of Ladakhis are unable to cope with climate change