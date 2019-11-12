Play

On Monday November 11, PTI reported the deaths of as many as 1,500 birds around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The video above by Down To Earth shows photos and clips of the carcasses lying across the area.

In heartbreaking photographs, some of the birds (of which some are migratory and some native) are seen lined up, presumably being the ones taken as samples for investigation.

Local residents stated that the number could go up to 5,000 birds. The birds reportedly died during different periods, and were first spotted by tourists in the area. While the causes are yet unknown, officials are investigating factors like toxicity of water, infections, or a recent hailstorm.

