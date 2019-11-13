Play

Season three of the popular Netflix show, The Crown, is all set to be launched on the streaming platform on November 15. Ahead of the premiere, newsreel archive British Pathé has released a video that contains real-life footage of events that took place in the same period in which the show is set.

The video, lasting a little over 20 minutes, features events like the independence of Kenya, the Rhodesia talks, and the Aberfan disaster, among others. It is a part of “The Real Events” series of the British Pathé which “utilises period news reports in order to chronicle the true-life stories behind new and classic feature films and television series”.