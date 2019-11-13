#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rescue a youth who was dangling from an overhead wire at Dabra railway station. Electricity was switched off on the route by officials to help the rescue operations. (12.11.19) pic.twitter.com/W4M6i0YWPf — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

In a video of a rather unusual incident (above), a young man can be seen precariously balanced on an overhead electricity wire at Madhya Pradesh’s Dabra Railway Station. With the help of police personnel, he can be seen being lowered to the roof of a train.

According to News State, DCM Akhil Shukla said that at about six o’ clock on the morning of November 12, the guard of a goods train was informed that a young man had climbed up an electric pole.

Following this, railway police personnel and some helpers left with a train engine. Electricity was switched off along the route to aid the rescue operation.

Police have said the man’s mental state was not entirely stable, and even after he was rescued, he was not calm.