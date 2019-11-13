Play

The United Kingdom’s Conservative Party has released a new campaign video with leader Boris Johnson, and viewers can’t help but notice how its format is based on fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue’s “73 Questions With”.

In the video Johnson goes around the party headquarters with a cameraperson following him, posing questions ranging from the purpose of the upcoming general elections in the UK to picking between fish ’n’ chips and Sunday roast.

The UK general elections are scheduled to be held on December 12.