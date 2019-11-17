“Just for the record, you’ve been on his private plane?”



"Yes."



"You've been to his private island?"



"Yes."



In an exclusive interview, @maitlis challenges the Duke of York over the nature of his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/ox0A92vM97 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 16, 2019

The Duke of York and Queen Elizabeth II’s third child Prince Andrew appeared on BBC’s Newsnight and talked about his connections with Jeffrey Epstein for the first time. The interview was recorded at Buckingham Palace on November 14, BBC reported. United States financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a New York prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial in cases of sexual assault.

In the video, Prince Andrew accepted that he had been on Epstein’s private plane and private island. He also said that when Epstein was invited to his daughter Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday in July 2006, he was unaware that two months prior to it, charges of sexually assaulting a minor had been levelled against Epstein.

Virginia Roberts, one of the women who had accused Epstein of assault, had said that she was forced to have sex with the prince three times between 2001 and 2002, the BBC report added. The prince has denied the allegations.