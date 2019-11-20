Watch: Bernie Sanders shooting perfect free throws in a round of backyard basketball
An unexpected side to the plain-speaking Democratic Presidential hopeful.
Bernie Sanders, who is again a contender for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the American presidential poll in 2020, has mostly been seen on camera on the campaign trail. But the video shows him in a different role, trying his hand at basketball.
And guess what, he turns out not to be half bad at the game.
Here are some of the responses on social media, including a fan-mad compilation of all of Sanders’s sporting moments.
