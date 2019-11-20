abolish the electoral college and replace it with a free throw shooting contest pic.twitter.com/54YlnO2h8h — Stavros Halkias (@stavvybaby) November 18, 2019

Bernie Sanders, who is again a contender for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the American presidential poll in 2020, has mostly been seen on camera on the campaign trail. But the video shows him in a different role, trying his hand at basketball.

And guess what, he turns out not to be half bad at the game.

Here are some of the responses on social media, including a fan-mad compilation of all of Sanders’s sporting moments.

Play

Bernie Sanders yells "Kobe" as he passes M4A legislation. — Brett Boring (@Brettsuo) November 18, 2019

This man really gettin it — Jonah Amason (@RastaMcPasta) November 18, 2019

Redistribute that ball Bernie! — K H Khattak (@khyzar_ktk) November 18, 2019

That is a healthy man if I've ever seen one — Guy Fucks (@bitch_animal) November 18, 2019

Also watch

Bernie Sanders jokes with supporter, embracing his humble sartorial choices

Also read

US: Bernie Sanders expresses concern about Kashmir, says India’s actions ‘unacceptable’