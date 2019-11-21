Watch: Sudarshan News employees brandish swords to celebrate self-proclaimed win over JNU students
Unbelievable as the sight may seem, this actually took place.
In a blatant display of , employees of television channel Sudarshan News flashed swords and chanted slogans of “humse jo takrayega, choor choor ho jayega” (“whoever messes with us will be destroyed”) and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” in a video posted on Twitter.
The employees are wearing turbans that were reportedly given to them as gifts, along with the swords, by the chief editor of the channel, Suresh Chavhanke, who has in the past been arrested on allegations of inciting communal violence.
According to the video, the employees were “celebrating” their coverage of the JNU protests, during which the Sudarshan News reporters got into an altercation with the students on November 19. While Chavhanke hailed his employees as “lionesses who shut the mouths of rowdy students”, others present at the site have claimed that reporters of Sudarshan News and Republic TV disrupted the press conference of JNU students on purpose.
