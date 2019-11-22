Straight into Twitter hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/FTwPD7cXIG — Shumail (@Shumyl) November 20, 2019

An amusing moment was captured during a television interview on Republic TV with Altaf Hussain, founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), struggling to pronounce his interviewer Arnab Goswami’s name. Here are some of the reactions to the clip on social media.

Iski kami thi aaja bhai, Welcome to the circus called Modia. — Mohd Abdul Hadi (@mohdabdul_hadi) November 20, 2019

Utterly hypnotic! Might make this my ringtone. — Abhishek Sinha (@raptorhands) November 20, 2019

Bhai ne ek he sans main Gau-Swami bhi keh deya cow-swami bhi aur cuss-swami bhi#BhaiRocksArnabShocks — Persona Non Grata (@ReverseTweep) November 20, 2019

Dude, he made it to hall of shame. — La Belle Dame Sans Merci (@haniaamaad92) November 20, 2019

The interview also featured long segments of impassioned speech from the ex-politician now seeking asylum in India after being charged with treason in Pakistan:

Also watch

Caught on TV: Yoga guru Ramdev lifts Arnab Goswami off his feet to ‘prove his strength’