Caught on TV: Arnab Goswami’s guest Altaf Hussain struggles to pronounce his name
‘Are you ready to hear?’ asked the British Pakistani ex-politician, Altaf Hussain.
An amusing moment was captured during a television interview on Republic TV with Altaf Hussain, founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), struggling to pronounce his interviewer Arnab Goswami’s name. Here are some of the reactions to the clip on social media.
The interview also featured long segments of impassioned speech from the ex-politician now seeking asylum in India after being charged with treason in Pakistan:
