🎞️ Meet Emma, a life-sized representation of what the average office worker may look like by 2040. 👩🏻‍💼💼🖱️ pic.twitter.com/RCwWleUsP0 — DW Science (@dw_scitech) November 15, 2019

The life-sized doll named Emma (seen above) was created as part of a study in the UK to depict the physical changes that poorly set-up work stations will lead to for office workers.

Seen in the video are some ghastly outcomes of sub-optimal workspaces, like a hunched back and swollen legs due to terrible posture, varicose veins from poor blood flow and dry and red eyes from long hours spent staring at screens, to name just a few, as “Work Colleague of the Future” points out.

According to Independent UK, William Higham, behavioural expert and author of the study, said, “The report shows that employers and workers really need to act now and address the problem of poor workplace health.”

Here is the complete video.