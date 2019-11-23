Watch: This is how awful the average office worker will look in 20 years, say researchers
Permanently hunched backs, varicose veins, greying skin and dry red eyes, among other things.
The life-sized doll named Emma (seen above) was created as part of a study in the UK to depict the physical changes that poorly set-up work stations will lead to for office workers.
Seen in the video are some ghastly outcomes of sub-optimal workspaces, like a hunched back and swollen legs due to terrible posture, varicose veins from poor blood flow and dry and red eyes from long hours spent staring at screens, to name just a few, as “Work Colleague of the Future” points out.
According to Independent UK, William Higham, behavioural expert and author of the study, said, “The report shows that employers and workers really need to act now and address the problem of poor workplace health.”
Here is the complete video.