A Florida dog put a car into reverse and drove it in circles for nearly an hour https://t.co/UrmKTDZCOh pic.twitter.com/MBWx4rXmLD — CNN (@CNN) November 22, 2019

A black Labrador gave his neighbours in Florida an amusing show when he managed to put a car in reverse and drove it around in circles for nearly an hour. According to reports, the owner had left the car running in the street when the dog jumped in and put the car into reverse gear himself.

The police and fire department were both called. Eventually, an officer managed to get inside the vehicle, and when the door was opened, the dog jumped out, gleefully wagging its tail.

The video above from CNN shows a neighbour, Anne Sabol’s bewilderment at the incident. “At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I’m like, ‘OK, what’re they doing?’” she said.

