What would have happened had the Apollo 11 moon landing failed? Watch this deepfake video
Don’t be fooled.
Have you ever considered what would have happened had the moon landing of Apollo 11 in 1969 failed? In Event of Moon Disaster is a film installation prepared by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Advanced Virtuality which “illustrates the possibilities of deepfake technologies by reimagining this seminal event”. It features a deepfake of former US President Richard Nixon delivering a contingency speech that was prepared to be used if the mission had failed.
The installation premiered on November 22 “in the form of a physical installation designed to recreate a 1960s era American living room”.