Have you ever considered what would have happened had the moon landing of Apollo 11 in 1969 failed? In Event of Moon Disaster is a film installation prepared by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Advanced Virtuality which “illustrates the possibilities of deepfake technologies by reimagining this seminal event”. It features a deepfake of former US President Richard Nixon delivering a contingency speech that was prepared to be used if the mission had failed.

The installation premiered on November 22 “in the form of a physical installation designed to recreate a 1960s era American living room”.