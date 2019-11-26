Native Hawaiians are currently protesting against a corporate project that seeks to build a telescope on their sacred land. This was their response when police ordered them to clear the roads.pic.twitter.com/mJuqmyOuPk — Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal) November 22, 2019

In Hawaii, there’s a unique form of protest now: a native dance, as the video above of demonstrations against an observatory being built on Mount Mauna Kea, the tallest peak in Hawaii, demonstrates.

The protests have swelled in size over the years, gathering force all around the globe and even attracting celebrity involvement from the likes of The Rock, Jason Momoa and Bruno Mars. The protests have come to be known as the Thirty Meter Telescope protests, and date as far back as 2015.

In a powerful video from November 22, 2019, filmed from behind an electric fence, police authorities are heard using loudspeakers to instruct protesters to clear the roads. The protesters, undeterred, are assembled in a large group and seen performing a native dance, chanting in perfect synchronisation.

Mauna Kea is sacred to the Native Hawaiians, representing their ancestral ties to creation. The upper region, Wao Akua, is considered to be the realms of the Akua (creator) and the summit holds a temple of the figure considered the supreme being not only in Hawaiian culture but also in many histories throughout Polynesia.

The native protesters, who call themselves kia‘i, or “protectors”, assert that the construction will further desecrate Mauna Kea, which is already home to numerous telescopes. Thirteen observatories on Mauna Kea have been shut down because of the protests, as natives of Hawaii have been in a long-standing battle against the relentless influx of construction projects.

Many argue that these protests are about a larger ideal – the protection of the planet, of sacred places and the cultural sanctity of indigenous people.

In December of 2015, the Supreme Court of Hawaii had ruled that due process had not been followed in planning the telescope observatory, and revoked the licence for the Thirty Meter Telescope. However, in 2018 the permit was applied for again and granted this time.

According to recent polling, ever since the 2019 chapter of these protests, support for the project has declined to 50 percent.

Responses to the above video on social media have been sharp, with most standing with the natives and asserting that construction on land that is sacred to a culture is not acceptable.

I'm just gonna say it (let the chips fall where they may): stay off of indigenous people's land. Leave them TF alone. It doesn't matter why you want to be there. They said no. Jog tf on. — 🏳️‍🌈Faith Lehane🏳️‍🌈 (@Trubie2012) November 23, 2019

White ppl will never know the meaning of sacred lands... since the beginning they never understood it and I think they never will. — Rawmiro (@RamiroYanez6) November 22, 2019

Colonisation in the name of science, yes, we know that. In the past colonisation wore a different garb. It is colonisation nonetheless. — Lusia Nai (@that_fijian) November 22, 2019

These people never get it. What’s sacred, should remain sacred. — 💫Patsy💥Dryden ☘️🌊🌹 (@Patta47cake) November 23, 2019

Also watch

From Chile to Lebanon to Hong Kong, protestors are singing in the streets

Pakistani students sing ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna’ at Faiz Festival ahead of solidarity march



A soprano in Chile defied the silence curfew to sing ‘The Right to Live in Peace’