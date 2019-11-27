Play

In the video above, award-winning body builder Willie Murphy recounts a recent break-in at her home in Rochester, New York. A man came to her front door, saying he desperately needed an ambulance. Murphy called the police, but did not want to open the door to this stranger. Next, she heard a “loud noise” and said to herself, “What the heck is that?”

The young man had forced his way in, breaking her door. Murphy then enthusiastically describes how she “got to workin’ on him” with a table (which eventually broke). Perhaps the intruder expected the inhabitant to be an old woman living alone, but he clearly had no idea that she was an accomplished body builder.

The Rochester Police was also impressed, calling Murphy “tough as nails” in a picture posted with some of the responding officers: