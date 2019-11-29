Watch: TV reporter is interrupted by a loving cat whom he now plans to adopt
A cameo that would have made for a very memorable live segment.
On November 6, Brazilian reporter Artur Lira was visited by a friendly feline while he filmed a news segment outside a police station. In a video he posted on Twitter, the cat makes a cameo not once but twice, seemingly seeking affection.
“He was so cute, you can’t feel angry,” said Lira. “I think this cat wanted to be famous.” According to Globo News, the stray cat is cared for by policemen at the station, but after this incident, Lira actually plans to adopt the animal.