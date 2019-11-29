Aquela hora que você tá gravando o texto e sente um gato passando entre as pernas 😂. Mas ele foi tão fofinho que não dá nem pra sentir raiva. Já pensou se fosse ao vivo? 🙈😂🐈😍 E quando mudei de lugar ele foi lá também. Acho que esse gato queria era ficar famoso. E conseguiu! pic.twitter.com/tGmGky3LRR — Artur Lira (@arturslira) November 6, 2019

On November 6, Brazilian reporter Artur Lira was visited by a friendly feline while he filmed a news segment outside a police station. In a video he posted on Twitter, the cat makes a cameo not once but twice, seemingly seeking affection.

“He was so cute, you can’t feel angry,” said Lira. “I think this cat wanted to be famous.” According to Globo News, the stray cat is cared for by policemen at the station, but after this incident, Lira actually plans to adopt the animal.