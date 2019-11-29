Angela Merkel is not known for her passion. But in this fiery speech about freedom of expression, the chancellor was unusually emotional. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TbysWvOb0K — DW Politics (@dw_politics) November 27, 2019

In an unusually emotional speech to the German Bundestag, Germany’s national parliament, German chancellor Angela Merkel talked of free speech in a way that has left some social media users confused (video above).

Describing a distinction between “extreme speech” and free speech, Merkel said that freedom of expression must “have its limits,” adding that without opposing extreme speech, “our society will no longer be the free society that it was.”

Germany has clamped extremely strict controls on social media companies, ordering steep fines and even imprisonment for inaction on hate speech.

Many have responded to the clip with the argument that freedom of speech and expression is either total, or it is not freedom at all. Others, however, feel that her views are balanced.

Here are some of the responses.

I can reognise and even share her good intentions, but the very idea of "hatred speech" is ambiguous and at risk of a slippery slope (towards censorship) — Giovanni Fanfoni (@GiovanniFanfoni) November 27, 2019

Freedom of expression is total or is not. Germany has returned to 1933. — Geert Geel (@geertgeel) November 28, 2019

Yet again Germans are applauding state supervision of public opinion and an authoritarian regime.



Here's what Merkel should understand: https://t.co/YTWysO5rfu pic.twitter.com/CixegYiPla — Dave Pellowe 🇦🇺 (@DavePellowe) November 29, 2019

I don’t think Mrs Merkel proposes to change the German constitution; she’s merely simplifying the legal position. The law is quite clear. Dissemination of hatred is an issue where it is caught by provisions of the Criminal Code etc. Per se, it is however covered by Art. 5. pic.twitter.com/aP3wI2j9WG — Dr Birgit Clark (@BirgitC) November 29, 2019

Uhh, no, hate speech is not to be tolerated, see germany 1933 — 🌎 💚 🧟‍ TheFeistyMudcrab 🧟‍ 💚 🌍 (@Jade_Diam0nd) November 28, 2019

A dictator tells you how to think and criminalizes opposition.

A chancellor tells you how to think and criminalizes opposition, but because it's "hate" — Nicolas Jouan (@nicolas_j_jouan) November 29, 2019

