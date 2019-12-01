Scenes from #StudentsSolidarityMarch coming in. This is Peshawar pic.twitter.com/q0GekhIsm4 — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) November 29, 2019

On Friday, November 29, students across 50 cities in Pakistan staged protests and marched demanding a restoration of their student unions, and improvement to educational facilities.

The nationwide protest, termed Students’ Solidarity March, was organised by the Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC), and a similar march was held in 2018 as well.

Speaking to Dawn, journalism graduate Haider Kaleem, one of the organisers, explained “The reason we are forced to do this on the roads is an affidavit that every student has to sign before they get admission. Basically there is no ban on student unions but, through certain orders, restrictions are imposed so students will not take part in politics or hold protests on campus.”

Music was a recurring feature through the vast protests, that spanned across Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and more.

Today's march will be a milestone in the history of pakistan. Students are well aware of their rights and now they have risen up to shine.#StudentsSolidarityMarch #StudentSolidarityMarch

Mere desh k talba zinda hai pic.twitter.com/koD7UavkNh — Alia Haider (@DrAliahaider) November 29, 2019

#StudentSolidarityMarch in #Islamabad proceeding from Press club towards D Chowk right now - energised environment with around 1000 students united to demand #RestoreStudentUnion pic.twitter.com/PYSMByuAy9 — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) November 29, 2019

Students must have a voice in students affairs for higher education to thrive. Student unions are nurseries for leadership. All political parties should evolve consensus for restoration of student unions #StudentsSolidarityMarch. pic.twitter.com/3s5IzUfqFw — Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) November 29, 2019

Thousands of students have shown up at the #StudentsSolidarityMarch



This is heart warming.

Meray des kay talba zinda haiN

Zara aa jar Dekho zinda haiN pic.twitter.com/NHD54nLWFh — Tooba Syed ☭ (@Tooba_Sd) November 29, 2019

Demands for more universities, in Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan, expansion of libraries, return of student unions, representation on harassment and disciplinary committees and lots lots more. #StudentSolidarityMarch Karachi pic.twitter.com/gwb4VsoEOS — Khurram Husain (@KhurramHusain) November 29, 2019

