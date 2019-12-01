The ‘Azaadi’ chant: Watch powerful scenes from Pakistan’s nationwide student solidarity march
On 29 November, hundreds took to the streets of major cities across Pakistan, demanding the restoration of student unions and better educational facilities.
On Friday, November 29, students across 50 cities in Pakistan staged protests and marched demanding a restoration of their student unions, and improvement to educational facilities.
The nationwide protest, termed Students’ Solidarity March, was organised by the Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC), and a similar march was held in 2018 as well.
Speaking to Dawn, journalism graduate Haider Kaleem, one of the organisers, explained “The reason we are forced to do this on the roads is an affidavit that every student has to sign before they get admission. Basically there is no ban on student unions but, through certain orders, restrictions are imposed so students will not take part in politics or hold protests on campus.”
Music was a recurring feature through the vast protests, that spanned across Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and more.
