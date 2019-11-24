Following the recent protests by the students of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, a video posted by the collective Karwan-e-Mohabbat showcases the views of different stakeholders on why all public-funded universities – and not just JNU – should offer subsidised quality education. JNU students have been protesting against a hike in the hostel fee announced at the end of October 2019.

“The fascists are afraid of those who can think for themselves,” said Shashi Bhushan Pandey, a blind student who was beaten up by the Delhi police at a protest against the fee hike. “That’s why they want to destroy JNU.”

