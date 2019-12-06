Watch: Remember the video of heads of state mocking Trump? It’s part of Joe Biden’s arsenal now
Will the timely utilisation of a viral video benefit the Democratic presidential hopeful?
A new promotional video released by US presidential hopeful Joe Biden of the Democratic Party features viral footage of world leaders who were recorded gossiping about the US President Donald Trump.
The incident took place at the reception hosted by the Queen of England on December 3 for NATO heads of state. A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mocking Trump had gone viral on social media.
“The world sees Trump for what he is – insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view of world leadership,” Biden says in his promotional video.