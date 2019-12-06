The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.



We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

A new promotional video released by US presidential hopeful Joe Biden of the Democratic Party features viral footage of world leaders who were recorded gossiping about the US President Donald Trump.

The incident took place at the reception hosted by the Queen of England on December 3 for NATO heads of state. A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mocking Trump had gone viral on social media.

“The world sees Trump for what he is – insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view of world leadership,” Biden says in his promotional video.