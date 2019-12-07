People in Jainoor of Asifabad took out rally demanding killing of the three accused in #Asifabad gangrape rape&murder."Shoot out the killers" can be heard along "we want justice". @dhanyarajendran @rgmlk @anna_isaac @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/47VHZfbhD6 — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) December 7, 2019

Criminals gang-raped and murdered a 30-year-old Dalit woman who made her living as a street vendor on November 24 in Asifabad, Telangana.

The incident took place just three days before a veterinarian doctor was raped and murdered in Hyderabad. All four accused in the Hyderabad rape case were shot dead in the early hours of December 6 in a police encounter at the site of the crime. “They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence,” unidentified officials told PTI.

On December 7 (video above), a group of people from Jainoor, Asifabad (where the victim lived and worked) marched on the streets demanding a similar fate for the accused in the gang-rape and murder.

They can be heard chanting “We want justice,” and “Shoot all the killers,” as they march through the streets.

The three accused in the Asifabad case were arrested shortly after the woman’s body was found, and are reported to have admitted to the rape and murder.

The Asifabad victim’s husband welcomed the police encounter in Hyderabad. “The accused in my wife’s case also deserves similar punishment,” he told Telangana Today. “They should be shot dead. They should have been killed much before the encounter of the accused in the Disha rape case took place. We want the same justice, or else, people will lose their faith on the judiciary and police department. The encounter of the accused is a welcome move.”

