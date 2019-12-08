A HERO



This 17 y/o Muslim girl lead over 100 students to safety in her Mosque when a shooting unfolded in her school in Wisconsin



She entered in the door's security code, held the door open, & made sure all classmates got in safely before herself 😭



Her name is Duaa. Know Her! pic.twitter.com/ItemBKymHT — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 6, 2019

Identified as Duaa Ahmed, a young girl from Wisconsin was seen putting her schoolmates before herself on grainy surveillance footage from her neighbourhood mosque (video above).

There was panic at her high school, Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on December 4, when another student stabbed a school resource officer with an “edged weapon.” The officer then shot and wounded the student in the altercation.

Both the student and officer were being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, said Oshkosh police chief Dean Smith to CNN. This is the second high school shooting incident to take place in the state within the last two days.

Ahmed recounted that she was in AP literature class when they heard a gunshot, which at the time she thought was just a door slamming shut.

When a teacher asked someone to call 911 and get everyone out of the classroom, a classmate suggested “Go, go to the mosque!”

The mosque he was referring to was the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Oshkosh chapter mosque, across the street from their high school.

As seen in the video which surfaced the next day, Ahmed entered the security code at the door of the mosque, and let in as many students as possible, holding the door open for everyone before letting herself in.

Here are some of the responses to the clip on social media.

These are the things our national news needs to focus on during these hard times. Don’t give the shooter the credit of seeing the bad thing he did but instead show the good people that stood up in those moments — EpiphanyNA (@EpiphanyNA) December 6, 2019

Not a Muslim, but my understanding from talking to Muslims is that a mosque is supposed to be a place of safety, refuge, and love.



She helped uphold that. <3 — 💖🦁 Kittencaboodle 🦁💖 (@kittencaboodle7) December 6, 2019

Amazing that people are amazed that a security code is needed on a door to a mosque in America. If the AME church in SC had a security code Dylan Rouf would not have been able to enter, neither the assassin in the Pittsburgh synagogue. Hatred in this country is deep‼️ — Robin Samuels (@robinsamuels525) December 6, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear hijabs ❤ beautiful name too Inshallah 🤲🏻 — Danielle Johnson (@DanniJavaid94) December 6, 2019

Also read

‘What kind of a world is this?’: An Indian father’s reflections after a US school shooting