Watch this African snake put on a hypnotic defensive display before it lunges
But these rhombic egg-eater snakes have no teeth or venom.
Also watch
The internet is in love with the sight of a snake drinking water
The spectacular mating dance being practised by the manakin (and other courtship rituals)
The beautiful courtship dance of Thane’s flamingoes in a sanctuary now dedicated to these birds
Also read
From busking pigeons to headbanging sea lions: Can animals find the beat in music and dance along?