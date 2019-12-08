Watch: Scenes from the aftermath of Delhi’s Anaj Mandi fire where 43 people have died
An estimated 59 people were present inside the factory when the fire broke out.
Early on Sunday morning, a cataclysmic fire broke out in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi, with at least 43 people believed to have been killed.
The fire began on the second floor of a four-storeyed building in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road around 5.22 am, news agency PTI reported. The building contained illegal manufacturing units, none of which had a no-objection certificate from the fire department, the report added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has asked for a magisterial inquiry.