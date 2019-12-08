At least 35 people are feared dead in the fire that broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road today morning.#DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/8fe87aZQfj — Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) December 8, 2019

Early on Sunday morning, a cataclysmic fire broke out in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi, with at least 43 people believed to have been killed.

The fire began on the second floor of a four-storeyed building in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road around 5.22 am, news agency PTI reported. The building contained illegal manufacturing units, none of which had a no-objection certificate from the fire department, the report added.

Delhi government has ordered a probe into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi area that has claimed 43 lives so far and sought a detailed report within seven days.



43 dead and 59 people rescued as fire engulfs factory building in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area. A team of National Disaster Response Force has arrived at the incident spot.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has asked for a magisterial inquiry.