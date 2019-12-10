Watch: The volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island was a terrifying sight
Clouds of ash and steam were captured on video.
New Zealand’s White Island volcano, which has been dormant since 2001, erupted on December 9 while many tourists were visiting the site.
New Zealand Police said on Monday that at least five people were killed and more fatalities were likely in the eruption that occurred around 2 pm in the afternoon.
The initial count of people on the island was around 100, but it was later reduced to about 50.
The impact of the eruption continued for some time. “Ashfall may impact areas distant from the volcano,” said an online notice from the country’s National Emergency Management Agency. “People should stay out of designated restricted zones.”
As authorities scrambled to save those on the island via boats, tourists captured the scenes of eruption featuring rolling clouds of ash set against a clear blue sky (video above).
Here are some more videos from the deadly eruption and its aftermath, shot by tourists and residents.
