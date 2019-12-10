My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

New Zealand’s White Island volcano, which has been dormant since 2001, erupted on December 9 while many tourists were visiting the site.

New Zealand Police said on Monday that at least five people were killed and more fatalities were likely in the eruption that occurred around 2 pm in the afternoon.

The initial count of people on the island was around 100, but it was later reduced to about 50.

The impact of the eruption continued for some time. “Ashfall may impact areas distant from the volcano,” said an online notice from the country’s National Emergency Management Agency. “People should stay out of designated restricted zones.”

As authorities scrambled to save those on the island via boats, tourists captured the scenes of eruption featuring rolling clouds of ash set against a clear blue sky (video above).

Here are some more videos from the deadly eruption and its aftermath, shot by tourists and residents.

#whiteislanderuption #WhiteIsland #NewZealand



This video from White Island makes me shiver.

Condolences to the family of the casualties.



Never Trust A Volcano. Even if it's dormant. Because you can't even imagine its power.🌋🌋 pic.twitter.com/hhWpx4hxos — Jacob Taylor (@Taylor__Johnny) December 9, 2019

Those are some of the people put boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end.



The helicopters on the island looked destroyed: pic.twitter.com/jds5QBD1yg — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Last photos: here are the White Island Tour operators rescuing people, timestamp 14:24 (~12-14 minutes after eruption). Endless gratitude to that crew for stepping up as first responders.



I took these and reporters welcome to use with attribution. pic.twitter.com/ITmY1jCezr — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

This is so hard to believe. Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before. My thoughts with the families of those currently unaccounted for, the people recovering now, and especially the rescue workers… pic.twitter.com/mn704hobRk — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

VIDEO: Around 100 people were near New Zealand's White Island volcano when it erupted suddenly, leaving authorities scrambling to treat the injured and find those unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/dVWsKqAqLR — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 9, 2019

Also watch

The imposing sight of Bali’s active volcano, Mount Agung, erupting once again

Also read

New Zealand: At least five dead as volcano erupts on White Island