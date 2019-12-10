Massive protests against CAB in Assam & across India.



BJP leaders are the new Britishers trying to Divide & Rule



Hindus, Muslims, Christian, Sikh, all ethnic groups, linguistic groups will stand together against unconstitutional CAB.#IndiaRejectsCAB



pic.twitter.com/mU80fC73R6 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 9, 2019

North-East India is under the grip of intense protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night. People have been protesting on the streets of Assam before and afterwards, with thousands of protestors marched on the streets with burning torches in their hands.

This is the protest against the unconstitutional CAB in Gauhati Assam.

The North East Students’ Organisation has called for an 11-hour shutdown in the region to protest against the Bill. Political parties like the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front and the All Assam Students Union are in support of the shutdown.

This is the condition in Digboi, Assam. Amidst all the protest the CAB Bill is still passed in the Lok Sabha.

Protest against CAB in Dharmanagar District Naogaon led by Working President

The Bill proposes amendments to a 1955 law to provide citizenship to “persecuted” Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.