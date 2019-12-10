Watch: Assam, other parts of North-East erupt in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill
The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a resounding majority on Monday.
North-East India is under the grip of intense protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night. People have been protesting on the streets of Assam before and afterwards, with thousands of protestors marched on the streets with burning torches in their hands.
The North East Students’ Organisation has called for an 11-hour shutdown in the region to protest against the Bill. Political parties like the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front and the All Assam Students Union are in support of the shutdown.
The Bill proposes amendments to a 1955 law to provide citizenship to “persecuted” Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.