CLUTCH CATCH: Surveillance footage shows a pawn shop manager swoop in to save a baby who toppled head first off the counter as two women shopped for a gun in Utah. https://t.co/Se3HmZsrBK pic.twitter.com/THO8DK5qv6 — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2019

Two women, including the mother of a baby placed on the shop counter, were shopping for a gun in a shop in the American state of Utah, when the baby began to tilt forward. As the video above, caught on CCTV, shows, the child was about to topple head-first on the floor when the shop manager, identified as Bill Reel, caught them in the nick of time.

“You’re just an ordinary person who happened to have the opportunity to do something good, and you did it,” said Reel to ABCUtah.

The baby was not injured in the process, confirmed Reel. “We got lucky,” he said. “I just think we all have to do a better job at being careful and watching our kids and other people’s kids, too.”

Getting a gun is more important too these people than your child ? How can you be responsible with a weapon if your attention span is this slow ? — Kenneth A (@kabrow51) December 11, 2019

Baby saved! Yay! Until he finds mama’s loaded gun on the coffee table. — Michelle (@dandylione) December 11, 2019

Just because you can reproduce doesn't mean you should do it. Everyone isn't meant to be parent! Really! — Gryphon-Phoenix (@EnyapKPhoenix3) December 11, 2019

