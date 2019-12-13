Watch: A baby was saved from falling off the shop counter while their mother was shopping for a gun
CCTV footage revealed a shop manager acting quickly.
Two women, including the mother of a baby placed on the shop counter, were shopping for a gun in a shop in the American state of Utah, when the baby began to tilt forward. As the video above, caught on CCTV, shows, the child was about to topple head-first on the floor when the shop manager, identified as Bill Reel, caught them in the nick of time.
“You’re just an ordinary person who happened to have the opportunity to do something good, and you did it,” said Reel to ABCUtah.
The baby was not injured in the process, confirmed Reel. “We got lucky,” he said. “I just think we all have to do a better job at being careful and watching our kids and other people’s kids, too.”
