' aap democratic tareeke se protest kariye main din bhar khada rahoonga aapke saath'-This is @aligarhpolice chief Akash Kulhary on Fri ,as he managed a protest by AMU students .It's so rare to see a @Uppolice cop try to handle such a matter sensitively that one must put it out.. pic.twitter.com/cEnqQCuS2M — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 15, 2019

Senior Superintendent of Aligarh Police Akash Kulhary has announced that he will stand by the protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Act provided they “protest democratically”. A video of his declaration has gone viral on social media.

Kulhary made the statement while speaking to a bunch of protestors in the city on Saturday. “I will stand with you if you present your views democratically,” Kulhary said. The SSP also assured his support to the protesting students of the Aligarh Muslim University in making their voices heard. “If you misbehave, you are giving your opponents an opportunity to crush your protest.”

A number of anti-Citizenship Act protests across the country were marred with reports of police atrocities to crush the demonstration. Two teenagers in Assam were killed in allegedly unprovoked police firing. Protest by students of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University was also disrupted by the police when they baton-charged the protestors.