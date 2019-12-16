It's one thing to control a unruly mob at the Aligarh Muslim University , but why is the @aligarhpolice smashing motorbikes outside the university ?? These visuals shoy by Adnan our local reporter who was also hit by the cops when he filmed this ! pic.twitter.com/Dxc2liMlwr — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 15, 2019

Following reports of the Delhi Police entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and injuring the students on Sunday evening, students of the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh clashed with the police at the university campus.

The Uttar Pradesh police allegedly attacked students with batons and tear-gas to disperse the protesters. Police officials were also seen vandalising motorcycles inside the AMU campus (above).

#WATCH Aligarh: Police fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them. (Note: abusive language) #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/lUiXJUtkRx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

