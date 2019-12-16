Watch: Police fire tear gas, vandalise bikes after clashes with Aligarh Muslim University protesters
Protests flared up at AMU shortly after reports of the police storming the Jamia Millia University campus in New Delhi surfaced.
Following reports of the Delhi Police entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and injuring the students on Sunday evening, students of the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh clashed with the police at the university campus.
The Uttar Pradesh police allegedly attacked students with batons and tear-gas to disperse the protesters. Police officials were also seen vandalising motorcycles inside the AMU campus (above).
