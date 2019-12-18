#WATCH Union Min of State of Railways, Suresh Angadi speaks on damage to properties. Says "...I strictly warn concerned dist admn&railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight..." #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/VeUpZY7AjX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has said that if any protestor destroys public property, including that of the railways, they should be shot at sight.

“I direct (the authorities) as a minister – shoot them at sight. It is taxpayers’ money,” Angadi said.

Angadi’s statement came after protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in parts of West Bengal. A railway station complex in Murshidabad was set on fire on December 14. Protesters also blocked railway tracks at Uluberia station in Howrah district and vandalised a few trains.

The MoS Railways also defended the Citizenship Act, saying that it will “not harm any citizens”.