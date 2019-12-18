‘I have directed the authorities to shoot them at sight’: Minister of State for Railways on vandals
Suresh Angadi’s statement came after the damage of railway property in West Bengal during protests against the Citizenship Act.
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has said that if any protestor destroys public property, including that of the railways, they should be shot at sight.
“I direct (the authorities) as a minister – shoot them at sight. It is taxpayers’ money,” Angadi said.
Angadi’s statement came after protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in parts of West Bengal. A railway station complex in Murshidabad was set on fire on December 14. Protesters also blocked railway tracks at Uluberia station in Howrah district and vandalised a few trains.
The MoS Railways also defended the Citizenship Act, saying that it will “not harm any citizens”.