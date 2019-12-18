Play

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, actor Zeeshan Ayyub said that the police attack on Jamia Millia Islamia University felt like an attack on his own home. Earlier on Tuesday, Ayyub had also visited the university and participated in a protest there.

On December 15, Delhi Police had stormed the campus of New Delhi’s Jamia University after protests against the Citizenship Act turned violent.

“My mother was a Hindu, and father a Muslim. Whenever anyone talks of demarcating the two religions, I feel like they are fuelling a spat in my house,” Ayyub said.

“It is very important that the students are coming together against this controversial Act. Many attempts will be made to curb the protests but the fight needs to continue. It is now time to hit the streets,” the actor added.

Also watch

After a peaceful protest, Jamia students clean up Delhi road on which they had gathered

‘Would you not feel insulted about proving your citizenship?’: Journalist Ravish Kumar on NRC

J&K Police assault journalists at a protest against the Citizenship Act in Srinagar