#Kashmir: J&K Police officials thrash journalists outside Islamia College in Srinagar while they were discharging professional duties. pic.twitter.com/MFccSJPnvG — Aakash Hassan (@Aakashhassan) December 17, 2019

A small group of photographers was beaten by the Jammu & Kashmir Police outside Islamia College in Hawal area of downtown Srinagar on Tuesday. The journalists included Aazan Javaid of The Print and Anees Zargar of Newsclick.

The journalists were at the venue to cover a protest against the Citizenship Act. They were attacked by the police while clicking pictures of some boys who were being detained.

An argument broke out when the police asked the journalists to hand over their phones, Zargar, told Scroll.in. Despite producing their identity cards, the journalists were beaten up.

