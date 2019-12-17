Watch: After a peaceful protest, Jamia students clean up Delhi road on which they had gathered
They had been demonstrating against the brutal police crackdown on students on Sunday evening.
In an exemplary display of civic mindedness, students of New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University cleaned up the road in front of their campus after a peaceful protest on December 16.
The demonstration had been called to protest against the police decision to storm the institution the previous day, after a protest against the Citizenship Act had turned violent. However, there is no evidence that Jamia students were involved in the violence, the police later said.
On December 16, protestors gathered outside the Jamia Millia Islamia metro station to shout slogans criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah , The Indian Express reported.
Earlier in the day, a group of students braved the cold and participated in a shirtless protest against police action on the university campus, which left several students badly injured. They also organised a march and formed a human chain.
