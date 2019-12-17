This is such a thoughtful gesture.#JamiaMilliaIslamia students cleaning the road in front of the University after #CAAProtests



Moments like these make this University what it is. Trolls can say whatever.



More power to all the students of this beautiful country. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/slNaoLb6HP — 𝘼𝙖𝙦𝙞𝙗 𝙍𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@aaqibrk) December 16, 2019

In an exemplary display of civic mindedness, students of New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University cleaned up the road in front of their campus after a peaceful protest on December 16.

The demonstration had been called to protest against the police decision to storm the institution the previous day, after a protest against the Citizenship Act had turned violent. However, there is no evidence that Jamia students were involved in the violence, the police later said.

On December 16, protestors gathered outside the Jamia Millia Islamia metro station to shout slogans criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah , The Indian Express reported.

Earlier in the day, a group of students braved the cold and participated in a shirtless protest against police action on the university campus, which left several students badly injured. They also organised a march and formed a human chain.

Also watch

A group of women courageously defended a man from being attacked by the Delhi Police

Priyanka Gandhi joins protest against police action in Jamia Millia University

Scenes of violent police action on and around the Jamia Millia University campus