Here’s a video of protestors at Nishadraj Marg singing ‘Hum Honge Kamiyaab’.



The video was taken at 1:40 pm. pic.twitter.com/iahNimCfXj — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) December 19, 2019

Defying prohibitory orders against congregating at Delhi’s Red Fort area on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, Delhi’s protesters added songs to their slogans.

Hum Honge Kamyab, the Hindi version of We Shall Overcome, made an appearance (above) on a street behind the Red Fort. Large groups of protesters sang the song, which has held gospel-like significance since its first Indian rendition in the 1970s.

After hundreds were detained at Red Fort and at Mandi House, the protest moved to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar (below). Also featured among protest songs on the same day was the famous Saare Jahaan Se Achha, by poet Iqbal.

The song was heard several times through the day-long protests. Below is a video from later in the evening, where student protesters were rejoined by activist Harsh Mander, who was detained for several hours earlier.

DU students singing "Sare Jahaan se Achcha". @harsh_mander joins them after being released from detention. pic.twitter.com/X0zohLGnTz — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) December 19, 2019

