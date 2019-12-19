Watch: CAA protesters at Red Fort, Jantar Mantar sing ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ and ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achha’
There was singing alongside the slogans.
Defying prohibitory orders against congregating at Delhi’s Red Fort area on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, Delhi’s protesters added songs to their slogans.
Hum Honge Kamyab, the Hindi version of We Shall Overcome, made an appearance (above) on a street behind the Red Fort. Large groups of protesters sang the song, which has held gospel-like significance since its first Indian rendition in the 1970s.
After hundreds were detained at Red Fort and at Mandi House, the protest moved to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar (below). Also featured among protest songs on the same day was the famous Saare Jahaan Se Achha, by poet Iqbal.
The song was heard several times through the day-long protests. Below is a video from later in the evening, where student protesters were rejoined by activist Harsh Mander, who was detained for several hours earlier.
