Watch: Activist Harsh Mander speaks while under detention for protesting against Citizenship Act
Mander was detained along with 25 others, including lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
Activist Harsh Mander was detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday for protesting against the Citizenship Act. Mander was detained along with 25 other people, including lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
Mander’s Karwan-e-Mohabbat – a collective that chronicles stories of hate crimes from across the country – posted his video message recorded from inside the police vehicle after he was detained. “We were shouting slogans hailing the Constitution when the police detained us,” Mander said. He also invoked the spirit of the Constitution that promises no discrimination whatsoever between the citizens of India.
Also watch
What the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said to justify the imposition of Section 144
Jamia University student reveals how he lost an eye in police action in the campus library
Oxford University students express solidarity with anti-Citizenship Act protests in India