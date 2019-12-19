"We are protesting, but our protest is against hate.

We will stand up for the Constitution of India and for love."@harsh_mander's message as he is detained with @pbhushan1 and other activists in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/YLWJ9qq6Fw — Karwan e Mohabbat (@karwanemohabbat) December 19, 2019

Activist Harsh Mander was detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday for protesting against the Citizenship Act. Mander was detained along with 25 other people, including lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Mander’s Karwan-e-Mohabbat – a collective that chronicles stories of hate crimes from across the country – posted his video message recorded from inside the police vehicle after he was detained. “We were shouting slogans hailing the Constitution when the police detained us,” Mander said. He also invoked the spirit of the Constitution that promises no discrimination whatsoever between the citizens of India.

