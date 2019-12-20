Around the Web Watch: Satirist Akash Banerjee curates the best posters from Delhi’s vast anti-CAA protests Wit and eloquence in full flow. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago The young won the day today! Their actions not only broke the Internet - but also the arrogance of a deaf Government. Here are some of the best 'poster' moments we saw on the Internet today - let's celebrate this moment of Democratic triumph!Will add attributes in thread below! pic.twitter.com/mnHRsmu9ZY— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 19, 2019 In pictures: Hundreds take to streets of Delhi to call for repeal of amended citizenship law Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Citizenship Act Protests Delhi Read Comments Print