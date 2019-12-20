Prime Minister Narendra Modi says $5 trillion economy by 2025 may be an ambitious but achievable target. #Assocham pic.twitter.com/ipx3Y2nlN1 — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) December 20, 2019

“There were multiple clauses under the Companies Act that called for criminal action for minor mistakes, but the Bharatiya Janata Party government decriminalised a number of them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing a gathering of the members of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India in New Delhi on Friday.

The statement invoked a smattering of applause from the audience, which was pointed out by Modi in his next statement (at 2:10 above). “There is no power in your applause because most of you were unaware of these facts,” he said, and instantly, the Assocham members broke into loud applause. “Even though you are clapping loudly now, you don’t really know what I am talking about,” Modi said jokingly, following his criticism of the applause he received.

The scene repeated itself a litte later (at 3:49 above), when Modi was unhappy again about the lack of gusto in audience applause.