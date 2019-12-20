Not all of #DelhiNCR is burning, just 5kms from Daryaganj, this is how students are protesting at India Gate. #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/4DSKAaGYXz — Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) December 20, 2019

As countrywide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens go on, India Gate in Delhi was once again filled with protestors on the evening of Friday, December 20. Spirited chants of “CAA vapas lo (Take back CAA)” could be heard as demonstrators crowded the area with posters.

Protesters also chanted for communal unity, singing “Lok tantra ke chaar sipaahi: Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isahi (the four soldiers of democracy: Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christianity).”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was also seen at the protest, giving statements to the media and interacting with other protestors. While demonstrators demanded that the government should come forward and speak to the public, Gandhi responded, “Yeh sarkaar toh janta ki baat sunna nahi chahti (This government just doesn’t want to listen to what the public has to say).”

The conversation (clip below) also included mentions of Delhi Police forces storming into the hostels of Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15.

कांग्रेस महासचिव @priyankagandhi , India Gate पहुंची और वहां इकट्ठा छात्रों से बातचीत की । छात्र और civil society के लोग India Gate पर #CAA के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/RdyyF727t5 — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) December 20, 2019

