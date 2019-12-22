#WATCH Maharashtra: A rally in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct organized in Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch,BJP, RSS and other organizations. pic.twitter.com/uAyCHoAi4z — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

The “goli maaro saalon ko” slogan was back at a pro-Citizenship Act rally in Nagpur, organised, according to the news agency ANI, by the RSS, the BJP, the Lok Adhikar Manch and other organisations.

A huge banner representing the colours of the Indian National Flag was carried by the demonstrators during the rally, which took place on Sunday. The crowd chanted slogans like “kisko chahiye azadi” (who wants freedom) and “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko” (shoot the traitors).

The rally was held from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk, ANI reported. “Some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere in the country and are indulging in destroying national property,” Lok Adhikar Manch convenor Govind Shende was quoted as saying by The Indian Express on Saturday. “Some people and political parties are spreading misconceptions about the Act that has been passed by the country’s Parliament. So, we have organised a morcha to support the Act and oppose the violent protests and spreading of false propaganda.”

Also watch

‘Goli maaro saalo ko’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra posts video of his ‘peaceful’ march supporting the CAA

‘The NRC papers, we won’t show’: Varun Grover’s viral poem protesting against the NRC

Scenes of destruction in Muzaffarnagar as mob attacks Muslim neighbourhood