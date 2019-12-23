Around the Web Watch: How to turn a makeup tutorial into a primer on Citizenship Act protests Inspired by a viral video that was meant to covertly spread awareness about China’s inhuman treatment of minorities. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram Given what’s happening in the country, some of our friends and family really need a good eyeliner tutorial. Don’t forget to share this with them! *somehow the audio got messed up while uploading but at the end of the day it’s about learning how to do a good wing right 🤪🤪 *inspired by Feroza Aziz’s “lash tutorials” A post shared by Akanksha (@akankshasharad) on Dec 22, 2019 at 7:48am PST Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Citizenship Act NRC Read Comments Print