CAA protests: These videos show the police vandalising vehicles parked on the streets
The incidents are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The ongoing protests against the Citizenship Act have been marked by several cases of police brutality, while dealing with peaceful protestors have been recorded on video and posted on social media.
Among the many violent acts carried out by the police are those of vandalising cars parked on the streets and even inside compounds. These have been caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
