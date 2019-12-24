This video is from Aurangabad, Bihar. This state is ruled by BJP and its ally JDU.



Aurangabad police vandalizing public property.



"Rioter can be identified by their cloths" ~ Narendra Modi#CAA_NRC_Protest #IndiaHatesModi



1/2 pic.twitter.com/hAF9VtINFw — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 21, 2019

The ongoing protests against the Citizenship Act have been marked by several cases of police brutality, while dealing with peaceful protestors have been recorded on video and posted on social media.

Among the many violent acts carried out by the police are those of vandalising cars parked on the streets and even inside compounds. These have been caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Police enters a colony in JLM Road, Husainabad, Lucknow and randomly start breaking people's cars. There is no protest here, no march, then why this violence??@UPPViralCheck @myogiadityanath @dgpup #PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/lQ34wOGs2I — Nusrat Ansari (@nusrat_ansari) December 20, 2019

Brave #police personnel in Aurangabad (#Bihar) caught on camera going beyond their call of duty to protect private property of citizens. pic.twitter.com/H6zCSTHFT7 — Anuj Gurwara (@AnujGurwara) December 22, 2019

Police breaking cars at my mami’s home in Bulandshahar , UP pic.twitter.com/F9UrLSi2ZK — Uroosa Alam (@UroosaAlam1) December 20, 2019

